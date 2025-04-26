New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura area, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

According to the Delhi Police, the deceased has been identified as Shakir, a resident of Subhash Mohalla, Ghonda.

"On April 25, 2025, at approximately 9:31 pm, Police Station Bhajanpura received information regarding an injured person lying on the street in Subhash Mohalla. Responding swiftly, a police team reached the location and learned that the injured individual had already been shifted to GTB Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors declared the victim as brought dead," the police stated.

The victim's brother said that his brother was about to get married in the next four months.

"He was my younger brother. He had four sisters and four brothers. We don't have any information and the police says they will give details after 24 hours... He was about to get married in 4 months," he said.

Another person Arbaz, said that the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and the invesigation is underway.

"We don't know the reason of the incident, we only got to know that it was a matter of snatching... The investigation is going on... The family and the victim himself were very good..." he said.

A case under Section 103(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Bhajanpura Police Station, and an in-depth investigation has been initiated.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team have thoroughly inspected the scene of the incident, and teams have been formed to apprehend the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

