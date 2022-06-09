Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 9 (PTI) A special court on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old man to life in jail for murdering his mother and sister-in-law three years ago in Bundi district of Rajasthan.

Special court judge Rekha Wadhawa also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Sukhlal Gurjar, convicted under Section 302 and other provisions of the IPC.

Gurjar, a resident of Salariya village under Namana police station of Bundi district, assaulted his mother Heerabai and brother's wife Bisribai with iron rods in their home in July 2019 and fled, Public Prosecutor Rajendra Kumar Jain said.

The women died at a hospital later.

Based on a complaint filed with the police by his brother on July 11, Gurjar was arrested and he had been in judicial custody since, the public prosecutor said.

