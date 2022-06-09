Patna, June 9: A day after a Bihar couple alleged that a government hospital demanded a bribe to hand over their son's body to them, State Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and assured that action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report.

"We have ordered the Chief Civil Surgeon to conduct a detailed inquiry. Action will be taken based on the investigation report," said Pandey.

Parents of a youth from Bihar's Samastipur were forced to beg on the streets to arrange for money to get the mortal remains of their son from a government hospital after an employee allegedly asked for a Rs 50,000 bribe to hand over his body to them. The father of the deceased, Mahesh Thakur, said, "Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for a Rs 50,000 bribe to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?" Patna: Over 200 Students Hospitalised With Food Poisoning After Lunch at Bihar Diwas Event.

However, ADM Vinay Kumar Rai refuted the claims saying that a preliminary investigation proves the allegations wrong. "Preliminary investigation conducted by me reveals that the couple's allegations are wrong. However, action will be taken if any employee is found guilty," Rai said. The Civil surgeon of Samastipur hospital, Dr SK Chaudhary, has also assured strict action. "We will certainly take strict action in this matter, those found responsible will not be spared," said Dr Chaudhary.

