New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): A 29-year-old man identified as Gaurav Singhal was stabbed in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received at the Tigri police station at around 12:30 AM regarding a murder at Raju Park, Devli Extension. The police reached the spot immediately and found out that the victim was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Gym Trainer Killed a Day Before Wedding in National Capital, Probe Launched.

The injured was rushed to the Max Hospital for treatment by his family members, where he was declared dead by the doctors, said the police.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem proceedings, the police added.

Also Read | Abhijit Gangopadhyay Joins BJP: Former Calcutta High Court Judge Joins BJP Two Days After Resigning From Post (Watch Video).

Further, the police said that the victim was murdered a day before his wedding. The actual cause of the conflict was unknown at the time of filing this report. More details into the matter are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen in the national capital, according to police. The deceased was identified as Ashish. A PCR call was received at the police station, Malviya Nagar at around 1 AM regarding the incident.

The police reached the spot immediately and found out that a wedding procession was coming from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

In the wedding procession, some dholwalas were called from Begumpur, Malviya Nagar, said police.

During the dance, some altercations took place between the dholwalas and one of them stabbed a person in the abdomen, added the police. The injured was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital by his relatives, where he is currently undergoing treatment, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Ashish and Amit. It was also found out that the injured and the accused were relatives, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)