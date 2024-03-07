New Delhi, March 7: A 29-year-old gym trainer, who was all set to get married on Thursday, was killed by unidentified person in south Delhi, police said. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Singhal, a resident of Devli Extension.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said that on Thursday, a police control room (PCR) call was received at 12.30 a.m. regarding the murder at Raju Park area following which a police team rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that Singhal was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Delhi Shocker: 12-Year-Old Dies, Nine Days After Being Assaulted by Government School Seniors; Family Alleges Medical Negligence.

Singhal was rushed to a hospital for treatment by his family members, but was declared brought dead. The DCP said that his marriage was scheduled on Thursday. "The body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem. Police are registering an FIR and further police teams will be scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits," said the DCP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).