New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): A total of 29,295 vacancies were filled in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state, the Central told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the input in a written reply to a member.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2023: Lok Sabha Adjourned After Passing Forest Conservation Bill Amid Opposition Protest Over Manipur Violence.

"The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out several governance reforms, including in the area of recruitment in Government. After the abrogation of Article 370, a large-scale recruitment drive has been carried out and the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has filled 29,295 vacancies," said Rai, adding that recruiting agencies have advertised 7,924 vacancies and examinations in respect of 2,504 vacancies have been conducted.

He said that the identification of vacancies in the Government and recruitment is a continuous and ongoing process.

Also Read | ‘Love Jihad’ Behind Triple Murder in Golaghat, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The same is taken up under accelerated recruitment drive," the minister added.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken various initiatives to bring down unemployment by implementing various self-employment schemes through different departments by providing subsidized loans for the establishment of their own sustainable income generation units, the MoS further said.

He further said that a number of self-employment schemes like Mission Youth, Rural Livelihood Mission, Himayat, PMEGP, Avsar, and Tejaswani are being implemented for providing employment opportunities.

"From the results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), estimates of the unemployment rate are not available specifically for the educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir for the period April-June 2021," Rai added.

However, the Minister said, from the PLFS conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) during July 2020-June 2021, an estimate of the unemployment rate according to the usual status among the persons of age group 15-29 years for Jammu and Kashmir was 18.3 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)