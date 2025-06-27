Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) Three persons were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for their alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the Union Territory (UT), police said on Friday.

In a significant operation against subversive and anti-national elements, police in Sopore booked three individuals under the PSA for their continued involvement in activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the UT, a police spokesman said.

He identified the trio as Irfan Mohiuddin Dar, A resident of Sangrampora Sopore; Mohammad Asif Khan, A resident of Harwan Bomai; and Gowhar Maqbool Rather, A resident of Hardushiva.

Despite being previously booked in multiple FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and facing repeated preventive actions, the trio continued to operate discreetly using encrypted VOIP platforms and VPN networks to maintain contact with terrorist handlers across the border, the spokesman said.

They were also involved in clandestinely motivating local youth into anti-national activities, he said.

Following sustained surveillance and dossier preparation, detention orders were issued by the competent authority. All three have been formally detained and lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail, the spokesman added.

