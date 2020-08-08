Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, the BSF said.

The three -- a woman and her two children -- were crossing over to India when they were caught by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Fitkrigate outpost, an official statement said.

There were five persons in the group crossing over to India in the early hours. While two of them managed to escape in the cover of darkness, the three were caught by the border guards, it said.

The woman is a resident of Khulna district in Bangladesh and confessed that she had paid money to two touts for coming over to India, the BSF said.

Some cash in Bangladeshi currency and two mobile phones were found in her possession.

