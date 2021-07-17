Mathura (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Three members of an alleged gang of bike thieves were arrested from Gokul Barrage road here, police said on Saturday.

“Six motorcycles and one Scooty were recovered from their possession," police stated.

On the lookout for a stolen motorbike, the police on Friday arrested accused Tejvir alias Teja of Hathras district, Harprem Kumar of Mathura and Manoj Kumar of Firozabad, who were all riding the stolen vehicle on Gokul Barrage road, police said.

The two-wheeler belongs to Intyazuddin, a resident of Mathura, they said.

Besides, a mobile phone, some cash and a master key to unlock two-wheelers were also seized, SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

