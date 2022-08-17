New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Three CISF commandos have been dismissed from service and two senior officers of its VIP security unit transferred over a security breach at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval earlier this year, officials said on Wednesday.

Doval is a 'Z plus' category protectee under the central VIP security list and the security cover is provided by the SSG unit of the CISF.

The punitive actions have been taken after a court of inquiry established by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) into the February 16 incident held the five officers guilty on various counts and recommended actions against them.

The officials said while three commandos of the Special Security Group (SSG) have been dismissed from service, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) heading this VVIP security unit and his second-in-command, a senior commandant-rank officer, have been transferred.

The security breach took place at about 7:30 an on February 16 when a man from Bengaluru attempted to drive his car into the high-security house of Doval in central Delhi.

The three commandos, who have been dismissed, were present at the NSA's residence that day as part of the security detail.

The man was intercepted outside the residence and was handed over to the Delhi Police.

