Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): At least three persons, including two children were killed and six people were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Ramajogi Peta near the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam in the early.

Girl Saketi Anjali (15) died on the spot after getting trapped under the debris of the building. Two bodies were recovered from the debris. The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital.

Also Read | Indeed Layoffs: Leading Job Portal Fires 2,200 Employees, CEO Chris Hyams Heartbroken.

Six people were rescued from the debris and taken to KGH Hospital.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth told ANI, "An incident of house collapse was reported last midnight. Police rescued 6 people while 3 succumbed, which includes 2 children. Prima-facie evidence shows that the neighbour had dug up the adjacent land for the foundation, due to which this house's foundation got weak. Even yesterday, he was getting a borewell dug in the adjacent land. A case has been registered and a & probe is underway".

Also Read | Mumbai: After MNS President Raj Thackeray's Ultimatum, BMC Razes Illegal 'Dargah' in Mahim Sea (See Pics).

"Information was received that there are a total of 9 people in the building. Among them, three people died and six others were taken to KGH Hospital for treatment," the police commissioner said.

Earlier today a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini, police said.

Officials said they received a fire call about a house collapse around 1:45 am on Thursday.A rescue operation is underway, they said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)