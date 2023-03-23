Mumbai, March 23: A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray's dramatic revelations of an unauthorised 'dargah' coming up in the Arabian Sea off Mahim, the BMC rushed a team there and demolished it, here on Thursday morning.

A team of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with heavy police bandobast, a JCB and other equipment, swooped onto the so-called 'mazaar' (grave) of an unknown person that had manifested on a tiny islet a few metres away from the Mahim sea-shore. Mumbai: Demolition Drive Begins At Encroached Site of Dargah At Mahim Beach After Raj Thackeray’s Ultimatum to Government to Demolish It (See Pics).

BMC Razes Illegal ‘Dargah’ in Mahim Sea:

Maharashtra | Demolition drive started at the encroached site of 'Dargah' amid heavy police deployment at Mahim beach in Mumbai after MNS chief Raj Thackeray yesterday alleged that a Dargah is being built here illegally. pic.twitter.com/G0yx2c2Wq2 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

The BMC-police teams examined it thoroughly, removed the flagpoles with green and white flags, other paraphernalia on and around the 'mazaar' and then rolled a bulldozer which reduced it to dust.

The purported 'mazaar', covered with a green cloth, garlands and flower-chadars, used to attract a few devotees who would wade through knee-deep sea-water for a few metres to visit the site and offer prayers there. MNS President Raj Thackeray Claims ‘Mystery Dargah’ Coming Up in Arabian Sea off Mahim in Mumbai (Watch Video).

The development came after Raj Thackeray pulled the ears of the state government, Mumbai Police and civic administration, and drew their attention to the potential security threat lurking there.

