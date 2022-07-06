Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) Three people, including two brothers, drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Dhaderu Godaran village, SHO of Bidasar Police Station Mahendra Kumar said.

The brothers -- Kanaram Meghwal (22) and Gopal (15) along with Chhoturam (15) had gone to the pond to take a bath. They slipped into the deep end and died while trying to save each other, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, they said.

