Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Three fire officials including Chief Fire Officer were injured while trying to control the fire that broke out in a factory in Maharashtra's Solapur, officials said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire officer Rakesh Salunkhe said that the firefighting operation went on for 15-17 hours. He further confirmed that the cooling operations are still underway.

At least eight people died in the Solapur fire that broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

"We received a call yesterday at 4 am that a house on Akalkot road in the MIDC area has caught fire... After reaching the spot, it was found that a factory was on fire. All the firefighting vehicles were deployed," Chief Fire Officer Rakesh Salunkhe said.

"The firefighting operation went on for 15-17 hours. We rescued three people during this time. Till 4-4.15 pm, we had rescued five people... They were sent to the civil hospital. So far, around eight people have died. The firefighting operation is complete, and cooling operations are ongoing... Three of the fire officials, including me, are also injured," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. Prime Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia compensation to be given to the next of kin of each deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Solapur, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO said in a post on X. (ANI)

