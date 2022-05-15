Shimla, May 15 (PTI) Three firemen were injured fighting a blaze near the Air Force Station in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli on Sunday, an official said.

Fire brigades from Kuther and Parwanoo are on the spot of the blaze in Solan district and the injured firemen have been taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Efforts are on to douse the flames, he added.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a forest camp in Dharampur in Kasauli in which 15 cottages were gutted, he added.

