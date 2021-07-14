Chennai, July 14 (PTI): Three girls, aged between 11 and 14, and two women drowned in a temple tank in the nearby Tiruvallur district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs five lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of each of the deceased, an official press release here said.

They all were washing clothes in the tank when the 11 -year-old slipped and fell into the waters. On seeing this, the rest tried one after the other to save her but in vain. Ultimately, the five died, the release said.

