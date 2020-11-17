Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) The administration on Tuesday ordered suspension of three employees for their indulgence in political activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official spokesman said.

District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma, has suspended Abdul Karim, Mohammad Yousuf and Mohammad Ismail, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Spills Piping Hot Tea As Reveals She Was Replaced In A Film Because Hero’s Wife Said So.

The action was taken after the photographs were circulated on social media showing these employees participating in a political function, he said.

The DPEO has warned all the officers not to indulge in any political activity and abide by the model code of conduct in letter and spirit.

Also Read | Rajasthan's Schools, Colleges and Coaching Institutes to Remain Closed Till November 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)