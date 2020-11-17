Jaipur, November 17: All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes across Rajasthan will remain closed for students till November 30, 2020. On Tuesday, the state government of Rajasthan, in its order said that all educational institutions and regular class activities will remain shut across the state till November 30 as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were to open from today, i.e. November 17, but due to the demise of former education minister, the schools were ordered to remain closed for the day today.

Earlier, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan had extended the lockdown in the state and had announced that the schools and colleges in the state would remain closed till November 16, 2020. Prior to this, the state government had planned to reopen the schools from November 2, 2020, which was later cancelled. School Fee Issue: Private Schools in Rajasthan Call Indefinite Mass Strike From November 5.

Here's the tweet:

Schools, colleges and educational and coaching institutes in Rajasthan to remain close for students and regular class activities till 30th November: Government of Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

In Rajasthan, the coronavirus tally mounted to 2,30,180 with 2,194 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The state reported 11 deaths today, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,089. According to an official bulletin, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Sikar reported two deaths each and Ajmer, Churu, Karauli, Kota and Pali recorded one death each. Jaipur reported maximum of the fresh cases with 484 people contracting the virus there.

