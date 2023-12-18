Chaibasa, Dec 18 (PTI) Three IEDs were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday, police said.

The Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found in a forest near Kudaburu village in Sonua police station area, they said.

The IEDs, two weighing 5 kg each and one of 4 kg, were defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs were planted by CPI(Maoist) to target security forces, he said.

