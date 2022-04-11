New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were injured on Monday after a fire broke out in a shop in west Delhi as a cooking gas cylinder exploded, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

Jitender (40), Rahul (28) and Anita (32) sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place in Mayapuri area, they said.

Also Read | With South India’s Next Biggie ‘#KGF: Chapter 2’ Marching Towards Its April 14 Release, … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

According to the fire department, it received a call about the blaze around 1.25 pm and two fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said, "It was reported that a CNG cylinder stored in the shop exploded and three people suffered injuries. They were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment."

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Set To Be New Pakistan PM; Know About the Man Who Will Take Charge of Pak.

The fire was doused by 1.40 pm, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)