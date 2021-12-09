New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): As many as three people were injured after a truck overturned on a car near Hyatt Hotel in Delhi's RK Puram area on Thursday.

Following the accident, the two people received serious injuries while an 8-years-old girl suffered leg injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Vinay Kumar, Station Officer Bhikaiji Cama Fire Station said, "We have got two calls around 12:30 am that fire in car and a truck overturned. However, after reaching the spot, we found that a truck overturned on a car. There was a man, a woman and an 8 years old girl stuck in the car."

Police and fire brigade officials were present at the spot and made a lot of effort to save the girl and the other two.

Further, Kumar informed that all the three injured have been rescued from the location and have been sent to the Trauma Centre.

"All the three people were taken out after about two and a half hours. The girl was conscious but the other people were unconscious. All the three injured have been sent to the Trauma centre for treatment," he added.

No casualty has been reported in the accident so far. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

