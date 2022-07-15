New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Three men were injured after a truck allegedly hit their motorcycle on Friday morning, police said.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, they said.

The injured have been identified as Sonu (20), Kunal (21) and (3) Farukh (18), all residents of Sultanpuri here, they said, adding that they were admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

The accident took place in outer Delhi's Raj Park area, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said information was received from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital about the accident. The police reached the hospital and met the injured persons.

In their statements, the injured men stated that they were going towards a petrol pump in Mangol Puri Phase-1 on their bike when a truck having a Punjab registration number hit the two-wheeler from behind following which they fell and got injured, the senior police officer said.

"We have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up," he said.

During investigation, the truck was seized and the driver, Aligarh-resident Laxman Singh has been arrested, he added.

The details of the owner of vehicle is being verified, police said.

