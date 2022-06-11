Prayagraj, Jun 11 (PTI) Three men were killed while another was seriously injured after being hit by a train at the Shankargarh railway station in the district on Saturday morning, an official said.

Train number 11034 from Darbhanga to Pune was standing at the railway station and some of the passengers got down on the other side of the platform, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Situation Peaceful, Precautionary Measures Being Taken to Maintain Law and Order, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

As they were returning towards their train, they were hit by the Chambal Express which came on the adjacent track killing two of them -- Vikas Paswan (25) and Deepak Paswan (24) on the spot, the official said.

The third passenger, Munnu Shah (26), succumbed to injuries while on his way to the Shankargarh Primary Health Centre while the fourth passenger, Vikas Prajapati, has been referred to SRN Hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder Shows Underworld Gunning for Targets Beyond Mumbai, Says Ex-DRI Chief BV Kumar.

It is not yet clear why the passengers had got off the train, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)