Anand, Feb 6 (PTI) Three men were killed after their minivan rammed into a stationary truck on Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway near Anand city in Gujarat on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at around 12.30 am when the van occupants were on way back home to Dakor town in Kheda district after dropping the vehicle owner in Vadodara, an official from Khambholaj police station here said.

The truck was parked on a side of the expressway without any brake light or indicator. The minivan rammed into it from behind, he said.

One of the victims died on the spot, while two others were rushed to a government hospital in Anand where they were declared dead, the official said.

A case was registered against the unidentified truck driver under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 A (causing death due to rash or negligent act) and 279 (rash and negligent act of a vehicle driver endangering life) and provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

Effort were on to nab the truck driver, the police added.

