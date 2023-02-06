Kohima, February 6: A total of only six candidates have submitted their nominations so far for the February 27 Nagaland assembly polls, an official said. The deadline for nomination submission is Tuesday.

Of the six, two are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and one from its ally, the BJP. There are also two Independents, while one contestant belongs to the Rising People's Party, a new entrant in Nagaland politics, the official said. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Release List of Candidates for 20 Seats, Leaves 40 Seats for Ally NDPP (Check Names).

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row in the northeastern state. The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) has announced 22 candidates, and the Congress released the names of 25 nominees so far. Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: From Neiphiu Rio to TR Zeliang and Kuzholuzo Nienu, List of Key Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), National Peoples' Party and the Nationalist Congress Party have also named their candidates. Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27.