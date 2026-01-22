Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Three members of a family were killed in a road accident after a dumper hit their motorcycle on which they were travelling in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police officer said.

The incident occurred on Chitora road under the Bijoli police station limits in the district on Thursday afternoon. According to the police, those who died include a couple and their daughter, residents of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh.

The family came to Gwalior on Wednesday night for an examination of the daughter. They were heading for the exam center on Thursday and met with an accident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anu Beniwal said, "An accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bijoli police station in which a husband-wife and their daughter died on the spot. The family was a resident of Jalaun in UP and they came here yesterday night for an entrance examination of their daughter, scheduled for today. The family was going towards the exam center during which they met with the accident and died. The accident was caused by a dumper and the police seized the dumper from the spot."

Soon after the accident, the dumper driver left the vehicle at the incident site and ran away from the spot. An FIR has been registered into the matter and efforts are on to arrest the dumper driver at the earliest, the officer said. (ANI)

