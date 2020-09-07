Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Three more persons died from the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh, pushing the toll to 74 while 232 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 5,995 on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the new fatalities was a 72-year-old woman who succumbed to the contagion at a Mohali hospital on Monday, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar, Anil Deshmukh Receive Threats Day After Caller Threatened to Blow Up Uddhav Thackeray’s Residence ‘Matoshree’.

The fresh cases include a day-old baby, it said.

The new cases were found in many areas in the city including sectors 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33,34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, Behlana, Burail and Dadu Majra.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Covishield in Trial Phase, Adar and Natasha Poonawalla Meet Oxford University Professor Adrian Hill, Say 'Super Excited for Next Few Months'.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,184 in the city.

A total of 295 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection on Monday, bringing the number of recoveries to 3,734 in the Union Territory, according to the bulletin.

So far 36,079 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing in Chandigarh and results of 29,712 of them came out negative while reports of 129 are awaited, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)