Burdwan (WB), Oct 31 (PTI) Three members of a family were found dead at their house in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Khandra village in Manteshwar police station area, they said.

Malabika Chakraborty (50), a widow, lived with his brother Utpal Chatterjee (45) and son Kaushik (22) at the house, police said.

While the bodies of Malabika and Kaushik were found lying in their room, Utpal was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room, they said.

The bodies were found after police broke into the house as neighbours got suspicious when they did not wake up in the morning.

Neighbours suspect that Utpal, who was mentally challenged, first killed his elder sister and her son, and then hanged himself.

An investigation into the incident is underway, Superintendent of Police Kamnasish Sen said.

