Seraikela (Jharkhand), Aug 3 (PTI) Three members of a family, including two minors, drowned in Kharkhai river in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday when Renu (30) along with her 12-year-old son Shubham and daughter Pankhudi, aged 9, went to the riverside for an evening stroll, an officer said.

Shubham wanted to wash his feet in the river and was swept away by the strong current, Rajnagar Police Station officer-in-charge Sambhushrahan Das said.

Renu and her daughter rushed to rescue him but drowned, he said.

The police deployed a team of divers to carry out rescue operations, and they recovered the bodies of the woman and her daughter.

Shubham's body was fished out on Tuesday morning, he said.

All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

