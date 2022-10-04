Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a civil police officer, drowned in the Kallar river near here on Tuesday, police said.

Firoz Mon (31), his brother Abdul Javad (36) and their sister's son Safan (16) lost their lives while trying to save their relative who drowned first, the police said.

Firoz Mon is the officer, attached with the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp at Peroorkada here.

The locals managed to rescue their relative, a girl, but the three lost their lives.

"That area is strictly closed for tourists and locals. There are warning-boards in the area. Despite all this, the family ventured into the river," police said.

The Vattakayam area of Kallar where the incident occurred is an accident-prone spot, locals told the media. Locals said the family which came to visit local tourist spots went to the river despite the warning.

"They stopped here to have food and when they saw the river, they went to take a bath. There are signboards warning people not to enter the area. But, they did not listen. The girl drowned first. To save her, the three went in and got drowned, too," locals said.

A postmortem on the bodies would be done on Wednesday.

The girl, who was saved, has been hospitalised.

