Khunti, Jun 30 (PTI) Three persons of a family were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place on Karra-Brida road near Sangore when a man along with his son and nephew was returning to their village.

Karra police station in-charge Anish Kumar Yadav said the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Rela Minz, his son Rohit Minz and nephew Abhishek Minz, Yadav said.

