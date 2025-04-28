Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): In connection with cases of rape and blackmail involving college students in Bhopal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-2 Bhopal Sanjay Agarwal on Monday said that three separate FIRs have been registered across different police stations.

Out of seven accused, four have been arrested, one has died by suicide, and search operations are ongoing for two others who are outside Madhya Pradesh, said the officials.

Also Read | Bank Holidays This Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 3 Consecutive Days From April 29 to May 1 on Account of Festivals; Check Full List of Bank Holidays.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Agarwal said, "Three FIRS have been filed by three victims in three police stations. There are a total of 7 accused in all three cases, out of which 4 accused have been arrested. The search is on for the two accused who are currently out of Madhya Pradesh. One accused had already died by suicide for some reason."

He further informed that separate Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed to probe each case individually.

Also Read | Gopalganj Shocker: Minor Girl 'Sexually Assaulted' by 3 Persons at Sasamusa Railway Station in Bihar, One Held.

"Separate SITs have been formed in all three cases. Every aspect is being investigated... They used to make groups of girls who were financially weak and whom they could keep with them and use for themselves... The victims have given statements that there were certain things done by the accused that are against the Religious Freedom Act of Madhya Pradesh, and its sections have been applied in this."

In a related development, DCP Agarwal also spoke about a separate complaint against an accused named Sahil, who operated a dance academy in the city.

"One of the accused, Sahil, used to run a dance academy. The women associated with the dance academy complained to the police, and based on it, we have filed an FIR against Sahil over charges of molestation and the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act... The accused has been arrested." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)