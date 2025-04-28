Gopalganj April 28: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons in a railway station in Bihar's Gopalganj district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on the premises of Sasamusa railway station in the early hours of Monday. The girl had arrived in Gopalganj on a train along with her father for some treatment. The minor is a resident of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Bihar Shocker: Waiting for Train at Sasamusa Railway Station, Woman Gang Raped by 3 Men in Gopalganj.

“The girl has informed police that she was sexually assaulted by three persons on the premises of Sasamusa railway station. Based on her statement, a case was immediately registered and one accused was arrested,” SP Avdhesh Dixit told PTI. A manhunt has been launched to nab the two other accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.