Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) Three officials of the Rural Development Department (RDD) were suspended on Tuesday for making fraudulent payments against unexecuted works in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

Taking serious note of the misuse of official position, the deputy commissioner of Doda issued the suspension order after an inquiry confirmed the fraudulent payments on account of unexecuted works in Panchayat Moothi-A of Block Marmat, they said.

As per the order, the additional district development commissioner (ADDC) and assistant commissioner (AC) panchayat shall conduct a detailed enquiry with recommendations, besides citing the role of sarpanch, secretary panchayat, junior engineer, GRS and others within 15 days.

The order further reads that the suspended officials shall remain attached in the office of the district panchayat officer till the final report.

