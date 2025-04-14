Jhansi, Apr 14 (PTI) Three Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were suspended for allegedly submitting a false resolution report on the state's public grievance redressal portal, officials said on Monday.

On March 23, Pushpa Gautam, an administrative officer at Bundelkhand University, filed a complaint alleging workplace harassment by some colleagues.

Also Read | 'No Links With the NDA': Pashupati Kumar Paras Says His RLJP No Longer Part of BJP-Led Alliance (Watch Video).

The complaint was registered on the state Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal and directed to the University police outpost for investigation.

However, outpost in-charge A K Dixit dismissed the complaint as an "internal university matter" and uploaded a resolution report on April 6 without a thorough probe.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Basic Salary Will Increase if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86?.

Also, the documents uploaded as part of the resolution mistakenly featured the photograph of a different woman instead of the complainant, officials said.

The discrepancy came to light when Gautam approached higher authorities, prompting a review of the case.

It was found that the investigation had been handled carelessly and the grievance had been wrongly disposed of, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudha Singh emphasised the seriousness of the IGRS platform as a mechanism for public redressal and warned against negligence.

"No form of carelessness in grievance handling will be tolerated," she said.

Following a preliminary investigation, Inspector Jitendra Singh, Station House in-charge of Nawabad Police Station, along with Dixit and a woman police officer assigned to the portal, were suspended.

Departmental proceedings against the trio are also being initiated, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)