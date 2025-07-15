Sambhal (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Four people, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly posting obscene videos to gain popularity on social media in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Tuesday.

Police received information about some women allegedly posting obscene and abusive videos on Instagram in the Asmoli police station area, and an FIR was registered in this connection on Monday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar.

The accused, identified as Mehrul Nisha alias Pari, Mehak, Hina and Zarrar Alam (all aged around 25 years), used to make vulgar videos with abusive language to gain fame. They were also earning Rs 25,000 per month by doing so, said the officer, citing the investigation.

Earlier, Mehak and Pari were booked for posting obscene videos on Instagram. The women were warned, but they allegedly continued to upload vulgar reels and ignored instructions to remove the earlier videos, said Kumar on Monday.

A case was registered against the two women (Mehak and Pari) on Sunday evening under Section 296 B (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, he added.

