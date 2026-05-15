India News | 3-year-old Falls into Borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; Rescue Ops Begin

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], May 15 (ANI): A rescue operation was initiated in Chak Sawana village of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab after after a three-year-old child accidentally fell into a borewell while playing near his house on Friday evening.

Teams from the local administration and emergency services have rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to safely retrieve the child.

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Further details regarding the condition of the child and the circumstances of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)