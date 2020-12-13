Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Dec 13 (PTI) Around 30 people were injured as a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening on the Biju Highway near Kenduguda village in the Ampani police station area, they said.

The private bus was coming from Chhattishgarh and on its way to Hyderabad via Bhawanipatna town in Kalahandi.

There were 45 passengers on the bus, and of them, 30 people sustained injuries. All the injured passengers were rushed to the Koksara community health centre, police said.

Conditions of 10 of those injured are stated to be serious, they said.

