Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that house sites worth Rs 22,000 crore will be registered in the name of 30 lakh women belonging to weaker sections in the state.

Reddy expressed hope that the state government would get a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court so that it can go ahead with the distribution of house site pattas to the poor very soon.

During a video conference under 'Spandana' meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the process related to layouts, markings and lottery to select beneficiaries. He asked to focus on the layouts which are not done properly and plant saplings in the layouts. He also directed the officials to conduct review meetings with Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) and ensure the collection of all details including photos, boundaries of plots and other requirements for registration of house site pattas.

Reddy said there are reports that bank managers are creating problems by not giving YSR Cheyutha amount deposited in unencumbered accounts of women and directed the district collectors to speak to the bank managers regarding it and ensure the money is given to the women.

"The state government has signed MoUs with Amul, HUL, Proctor and Gamble, ITC, Reliance, Jio and Allana Groups aimed at providing sustainable livelihood to women. As many as 19 lakh women have selected their livelihood options to utilise the money in various ways. A group of eight ministers will review once in every 15 days at state level and the district collectors along with bankers, SERP officials and representatives of companies should review every week on these activities," he said.

"The beneficiaries of YSR Aasara will be linked to these activities in September and YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries should set up their options before YSR Aasara starts," he added.

On National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), Reddy said the material component expenditure should be Rs 10 crore per week in every district in the state.

"The construction of buildings of village/ward secretariats should be completed by March 2021. The government has focused on strengthening Anganwadi centres in the state. Anganwadi centres will be changed to YSR Pre-primary schools and 10 types of facilities will be provided in the schools. An action plan will be prepared by next week to revamp 55,000 Anganwadi centres under Nadu-Nedu scheme," Reddy said.

Reddy directed the district collectors and Joint Collectors (JCs) to focus on Nadu Nedu programme in schools and ensure the completion of all the works by September 5 as the government is planning to reopen the schools by then. (ANI)

