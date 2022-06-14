Alibag (Maha), Jun 14 (PTI) Over 3,000 hectares of land along the seashore or creeks has become non-cultivable due to ingress of seawater in Alibag tehsil of Raigad district, as per a government survey.

Such land is traditionally used for cultivating paddy, said an official of the Kharland Department.

Cultivable land in the villages of Mankule, Hashivare, Kawade, Rajankhar Dawli, Medhekhar and Dehen has been affected, it said.

As the protection wall keeping the seawater out has not been maintained, water makes ingress during a high tide, activists of the Shramik Mukti Dal, a local outfit, claimed.

