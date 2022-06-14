Poco will launch the F4 5G smartphone in India and the global market soon. The company has been teasing the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing some of its key features. Now the company has released a new video teaser, which shows the design and camera module. According to the teaser, Poco F4 5G seems to have the same design, camera setup and gradient finish as that of the Redmi K40S phone. Poco F4 5G To Come With 12GB RAM & 256GB Storage, India Price Leaked Online.

At the back, the camera module is seen with a 64MP primary lens that could have OIS support. In another teaser, the company has revealed that the upcoming Poco F4 will come with an IP53 rating, ergonomic flat sides and a striking rear design.

Poco F4 5G (Photo Credits: Poco)

Moreover, other teasers reveal that the Poco F4 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and come with LiquidCool 2.0 technology.

The handset is likely to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi 6. Poco F4 5G is said to be priced at Rs 26,999.

