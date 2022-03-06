Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 31 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,53,245 while no death due to the disease was reported, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 15 were from the Jammu division and 16 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded 13 fresh cases followed by nine in Srinagar district. Fourteen of the other 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

With 4,48,139 recoveries so far, the Union Territory has 357 active cases. The death toll stood at 4,749.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

