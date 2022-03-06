Pune, March 6: Pimpri Chinchwad police on Sunday carried out lathi-charge to disperse the crowd after a clash broke out between a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers during the inauguration of an event at Pimpri Chinchwad city in Maharashtra's Pune district.

According to the police official, there was a chance of clashes between the two groups, so police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the gathering.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi Yojana on March 7.

The incident happened just before the former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition (LOP) of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was to arrive for the inauguration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee garden.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)