Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI): The south zone of Hyderabad city police on Monday conducted a "Mela" where they removed the police records of 31 history sheeters who showed good behavior and were away from crime.

The event was conducted at the Salarjung Museum auditorium in the city and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar was the chief guest.

Speaking at the event Kumar said, "We have removed from the police records the names of 31 rowdy sheeters who had good behaviour in the south zone and stayed away from crime. It is an opportunity for all of them to enjoy a new life. "

"All of them have gone to jail for making mistakes and committing crimes in the past. But now there is a chance that they all want to be ordinary citizens who are ideal and live happily with their families. If the 31 rowdy sheeters return to crime and violate the law, they will go to jail again," he said. (ANI)

