Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur reached 1,34,274 on Sunday after 310 more people were found infected, while the death toll rose by four and the recovery count by 225, an official said.

The overall death toll stood at 4,158 while the number of people who have been discharged following recovery was 1,26,781. The district now has 3,335 active cases, he added.

With 4,641 samples being examined on Sunday, the total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 in Nagpur went up to 10,63,699, the official said.

