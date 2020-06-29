Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI): Assam's COVID-19 count rose to 7,492 after 327 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Out of the 327 cases reported, 195 cases were from Guwahati.

As per the update released by Sarma, there 2,390 active cases in the state while 5,088 patients have been discharged.

Eleven fatalities have been reported in Assam due to COVID-19 as of Sunday. Three patients have migrated out of the state.

With the highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

There are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under medical supervision, while there are 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The death toll rose to 16,095 in the country with 410 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

