India News | 35 New COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand Take State Tally to 1,759

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 1,759, said the state health department.

The total COVID-19 cases include 707 active cases and 1,023 recoveries. As many as 21 people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)

