Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman who ran a roadside eatery in Bhubaneswar was allegedly stabbed to death, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened late on Monday at Gothapatna in Chandaka police station area on the outskirts of the city, they said.

The woman ran the eatery along with her husband, and when he went away for a while to get water, someone stabbed her to death, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Chandra Pal said.

"We have started an investigation. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained," he said.

In the city's Punama Gate area, a 30-year-old woman was found dead in her in-laws' house, police said.

The woman, originally from Kendrapara district, got married about two years ago.

Her family alleged that she was killed by her in-laws for dowry. Her sister claimed that they used to torture her and also terminated her pregnancy.

Her father-in-law, however, claimed that she died by suicide because of tensions in her life, alleging that she was in relationships with multiple men.

A murder case has been registered and the husband has been detained for questioning, the police officer said.

