New Delhi, November 7: A school cab driver was held in Delhi for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from the same school, said the police on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Vikki, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. A case has been registered under Section 363, 354, D/323 and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 12, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO). The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO for short) was passed in 2012 to comprehensively deal with the issue of sexual offences against children, according to an official statement. Delhi Shocker: Former School Cab Driver Abducts, Sexually Molests 13-Year-Old Girl in National Capital; Arrested

"The girl studies at a renowned school at Sansad Marg in Delhi. On November 3, when the girl did not attend school, her father got a message on his phone regarding her absence. He informed the police and based on suspicion, he called the cab driver but he didn't answer the call. His suspicion deepened", said the police. "The police received the information regarding the cab driver's location. Through technical surveillance, it was learned that the driver had dropped the girl near the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and was about to abscond. The police reached there and arrested the accused", it added. Delhi Shocker: Air India Engineer Falls to His Death While Servicing Aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that he wanted to 'befriend' the girl, the police said. Earlier, the girl used to go to the school by the accused's cab. But when she complained to her father about his inappropriate behaviour, he started dropping his daughter at school. On November 3, when he dropped her at the school gate, the cab driver, on the pretence of apologizing to her, called her and forcibly made her sit in the cab, said the police. Later, he tried to abscond with the girl but was caught. Further investigation is underway.

