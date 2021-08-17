New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Delhi reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to a Health Department bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The death toll stands at 25,073, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Dehradun Man Loses Rs 90,000 to Fraudster After Calling on Fake Customer Care Number While Ordering T-Shirt Online.

The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

Twenty people have succumbed to the disease so far this month.

Also Read | India Invites UK To Participate in Upcoming Bids for Green Hydrogen and Lithium-Ion.

Delhi reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

On Saturday, the national capital had reported 50 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death.

On Friday, the city had reported 50 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and zero deaths.

There are 471 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, up from 467 the previous day. Of these, 156 are under home isolation, down from 165 a day ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)